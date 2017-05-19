JAMB: Candidates can still register for 2017 UTME

Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has confirmed that interested applicants can still register for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Oloyede made this statement during his visit to a CBT centre in Lagos. He said he got a mandate from the Senate few weeks ago to increase […]

