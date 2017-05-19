Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB candidates protest inability to write examination in Kaduna

Posted on May 19, 2017

Prospective candidates for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Kaduna Friday protested their inability to write examination in the various centers earmarked for the exams. The candidates marched to the JAMB office expressing their dismay over the manner the registration was conducted. The candidates also blocked JAMB’s office located along Tafawa Balewa […]

