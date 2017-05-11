Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Candidates Receive Examination Centres As Promised – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

JAMB Candidates Receive Examination Centres As Promised
Leadership Newspapers
Candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have confirmed receiving their examination centres as promised by JAMB. Some candidates, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, said that they have …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.