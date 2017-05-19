JAMB Continues Registration, Re-opens Portal – New Deadline For Registration Now May 28th

The Joint Admission and matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended reopened the portal for 2017 UTME Registration.

This was disclosed by the registrar of JAMB, prof. 1shaq Oloyede.

According to him, the new deadline for registration will be May 28th.

He said that he got the mandate from the Senate few weeks ago to increase the UTME registration period by one month, which according to him will elapse on 28th of May. “As I speak, we have registered additional 1,100 candidates,” he added.

