Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Cut-Off Marks for 2017/18 Admission Yet to Be Announced

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

JAMB Cut-off marks that will be used for the 2017/2018 academic session admission exercise are yet to be announced.

Continue reading JAMB Cut-Off Marks for 2017/18 Admission Yet to Be Announced at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.