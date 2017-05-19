JAMB debunks rumours of marks’ deductions
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied that marks are being deducted from candidates of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). In a statement released in Abuja on Friday by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the body said the rumour was “devilish”. “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has urged all candidates who […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
