JAMB Deducts 100 Marks From Candidates Caught By CCTV Camera Involved In Exam Malpractice – (See Here)

Some UTME candidates were shocked to allegedly wake up to a strange text message on their phone.

According to reports, JAMB sent out series of text messages to some defaulters alerting them that 100 marks were deducted from their total marks because they were caught on CCTV Cheating. People are actually wondering if they can actually do that or it’s just a lie.

The message read “Dear Candidate CCTV Camera Indicate That You Were Involved In Malpractice JAMB Deducted 100 marks from your score thank you.”

