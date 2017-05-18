Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB Deducts 100 Marks From Candidates Involved In Examination Malpractice – See Details Here

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Recently it was brought to our notice that JAMB sent some text messages to some candidates that have participated in the ongoing examination notifying them that due to their involvement in examination malpractices as captured by the CCTV Cameras, that 100 marks will be deducted from their 2017 UTME Score. This report is yet to …

