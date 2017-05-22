Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB Denies Adding 40 Marks To Candidates’ Score

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked the rumour that the Senate has passed a bill urging the board to add extra 40 marks to candidates. According to him, there is no bill anywhere not even a motion has been tabled before the two chambers of the National Assembly on the board’s 2017 UTME …

The post JAMB Denies Adding 40 Marks To Candidates' Score appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

Hello. Add your message here.