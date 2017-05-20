JAMB denies deduction of marks from candidates

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB,concludes the 2017 Computer Based Test, CBT, for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, the Board has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it was deducting marks from candidates that have so far written the test.

JAMB also stated that the results of over 1.6 million candidates have been released and advised any candidate who is having any form of challenge in assessing result to contact the board.

A statement signed by the board’s head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, urged all candidates who participated in the 2017 to disregard any information being circulated by mischief makers on the deduction of marks by the Board.

Dr Benjamin described the rumour as false, devilish and intended to cause disaffection among the candidates.

According to him, “It is no longer news that all our centres have CCTV camera and we have watched all proceedings at the CBT centres across the nation and those involved in any infraction will be sanctioned in accordance with the provision of the examination malpractice act.

“The Board has not deducted any marks from any candidate and is not contemplating doing that as it is not a condition for sanction in any of the provisions of the law against malpractice.

“Again, we call on all candidates to be mindful of fraudulent characters who will send misleading information to create panic and take advantage of the situation to defraud candidates.

“The Board has also noted that some candidates who could not check their results are being told that their results are not out because they are owing JAMB some money.

“This is a lie and candidates are advised not to pay any money to anybody as their results are sent to their mails and also on our website:www.jamb.org.ng. Candidates are to login with their registration number or email address to print.

“The Board will be concluding the 2017 examination on Saturday 20th May,2017. The Board has conducted examination for a total of 1,698,835 candidates and the remaining 19950 candidates will be sitting for the last day on Saturday 20th May, 2017.

“The results of examination conducted are released for candidates to check except for today Saturday 20th May, 2017. Any candidate with any challenge should not hesitate to contact the Board or check our website for information and numbers.”

