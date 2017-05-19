JAMB denies rumour of marks deduction in UMTE
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday denied rumour of deductions in candidates’ marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). It advised the candidates to disregard the rumour. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of JAMB Information and Media, denied the reports in a statement in Abuja.
