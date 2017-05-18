JAMB dumps finger printing accreditation to curb exam malpractices

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it may dump the use of finger printing for accreditation in its subsequent examinations as part of measures towards addressing malpractices and particularly impersonation.

Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar of JAMB said new technologies have evolved that would address the accreditation process.

Oloyede while speaking Thursday during his visit to JKK Computer Based Test (CBT) centre in Lagos, for on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), described Nigerians as being criminally innovative.

He disclosed that as proactive as JAMB was in its preparation towards the conduct of the examination, many CBT centre owners, candidates, and even parents, still tried to beat the system. He added that about 70 per cent of the private CBT centres engage in fraud, insisting that from next year, it would be very difficult for centres to be accredited for UTME conduct.

According to him, “But as they try to beat us, we are there before them. We have seen many people you would call eminent Nigerians who are school owners, centre owners and even with PhD qualifications, who are engaging in fraudulent practices. It is shocking and embarrassing too. But JAMB is far ahead of them.”

Meanwhile, Oloyede has revealed that a total of 1,648,429 candidates have taken the examination as at Wednesday, saying out of the figure, the results of 1,048,914 candidates have been released.

He, however, added a clause that the released results can still be invalidated if after the contents of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) at each of the centres are downloaded and reviewed and evidences of malpractices are found.

According to Oloyede, many of the hitches identified in the examination are caused by both candidates and the centre owners, who he noted had tried to circumvent the system.

Oloyede added; “It is sad to note that many parents are bunch of disappointments. In their efforts to cheat the system, many were discovered to have engaged the services of fraudulent operators who in turn engage the CBT owners for candidates’ registration. In the process, problems arose. Many have been arrested and more may still be arrested.

“As long as we are here, the sanctity and integrity of our examination will be protected. All the private CBT centres where the issues have been identified with won’t be accredited by JAMB.”

KELECHI EWUZIE

