JAMB Engages EFCC, ICPC, DSS To Monitor Exam Centres (Read detail)

Management of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said that operatives from the Nigeria Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission, ICPC, will monitor the examination centres in the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UMTE. Also to mount surveillance at the 624 …

The post JAMB Engages EFCC, ICPC, DSS To Monitor Exam Centres (Read detail) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

