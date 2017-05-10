JAMB engages EFCC, ICPC, Police to monitor UTME exam centres

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said that operatives from the Nigeria Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission, ICPC, will monitor the examination centres in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UMTE. The exams will begin on Saturday May 13, 2017. JAMB […]

