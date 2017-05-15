JAMB Exam Day 2: UTME Questions English May 15 2017

We will like to bring some of the questions that were set by JAMB for the 15th May UTME Examination, so we can debate on the correct answers for the questions.

Since the exam has been concluded, it can now be termed as Past Questions. Please note also that JAMB has promised NEVER to repeat any question set in previous days. In fact, some reports claim the JAMB changes questions every 5 minutes.

English Questions..

Tayo sat with who at the back of the car when he was traveling to Lagos.

Who is Vanessa’s best friend?

The post JAMB Exam Day 2: UTME Questions English May 15 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

