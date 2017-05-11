Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB gives UTME candidates update on exam e-slips

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ​informed ​candidates​ for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)​ that the Board has sent their examination notification​ ​(e-slips) to their email address. ​ The exams will begin on Saturday May 13, 2017. ​JAMB in an update on its website on Thursday, added that candidates can also […]

JAMB gives UTME candidates update on exam e-slips

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.