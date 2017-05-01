JAMB: I created 400 user names, got 600,000 to hack website – Suspect
Following Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ arrest of a syndicate in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the suspects have confessed how they erected a radio mast to hack the Virtual Private Network of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB. The syndicate, including a proprietor of one Bright Technologies, confessed to collecting N600,000 for […]
