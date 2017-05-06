JAMB introduces new measures to detect cheating in exams nationwide
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has come up with a new method of detecting malpractice in the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, said yesterday that measures had been taken to detect malpractices nationwide. He revealed that the anti-cheating measures would also be used to spot examinations officials involved […]
