JAMB mounts CCTV cameras at 624 centres for UTME

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said that it has created 624 examination centres for the one million, seven hundred and thirty one thousand, thirty nine candidates that will be participating at the Saturday’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, holding nationwide.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede who disclosed this Tuesday while briefing journalists in Abuja on the preparation of the Board on the examination said that 321 blind candidates will also participate in the examination.

Prof. Oloyede further said that efforts had been made to curtail examination fraud, as Close Circuit Television Cameras will be mounted in all the various centres and adequate security arrangement already made to ensure a hitch free exercise.

Although, he noted that many candidates and parents have not recovered from what he described as “technophobia”, the fear of technology, as they still think that the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) method make things difficult or cumbersome, the board was not relenting in the exercise.

The post JAMB mounts CCTV cameras at 624 centres for UTME appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

