JAMB registers 1.7 million candidates for UTME – highest in history
by Azeez Adeniyi The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said 1.7 million candidates registered for the 2017 Unified…
Read » JAMB registers 1.7 million candidates for UTME – highest in history on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!