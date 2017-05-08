JAMB registers 1.7m candidates, highest in 39 yrs

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, weekend announced the registration of over 1.7 million candidates, at the close of sale of application forms for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, making it the highest since inception 39 years ago.

Speaking through the Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement after the Board’s emergency meeting in Jos, JAMB urged Nigerians to have trust in its processes as they were meant to enhance productivity, eliminate examination malpractice and promote transparency.

According to him, “We registered a number that has never been done in the entire 39 years of the existence of JAMB within a time frame; the highest we have ever had was 1.5 million. Nigerians were skeptical; we looked at the system and made adjustments where necessary to ensure a full proof process of registration and examination. We are always sure of our systems and will continue to expand our frontiers of thinking to transform the Board to an agency that Nigerians will be proud of. JAMB wishes to state clearly that it will continue to be open in all its activities and ensure inclusiveness even in the areas of its finances.

“The disclosure of the actual number of candidates registered is a clear invitation for the public to know what the Board has realized from the sale this year and we are not perturbed because we have nothing to hide in our dealings. Examination is all about transparency and an agency that conducts such a competitive examination must be above board in all its life cycle.”

As the examination starts on Saturday May 13, the Board calls on Nigerians to give it the needed support promising to adhere to credible advice given so that candidates can have a smooth examination.

