JAMB Release 2017 Change of Course/Institutions Forms

Jamb 2017 Change of Course/ Institution Commenced. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has commenced change of Course/Institutions for Candidates who Sat for the ongoing 2017 UTME Examinations. According to reports, this process can only be done at the accredited CBT Centres. Meanwhile, Before you head out to check if this process has started at …

