JAMB releases 1,048,914 results, registration closes May 28

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS—The Registrar,

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, yesterday, in Lagos said of the 1.7 million candidates writing the ongoing UTME, the results of 1,048,914 had been released.

He added that JAMB may introduce a new mode of registration in 2018 to checkmate fraudsters.

He added that the board was planning to collaborate with key stakeholders to establish mega centres for the conduct of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Oloyede also announced the extension of JAMB’s portal for registration, adding that it will finally close its registration portal on May 28.

He said in addition to the 1,048,914 results that had been released, over 30,406 results were also ready for upload before midnight today (yesterday).

He said: “As at today, 1,648, 429 are taking our examination and we have released the result of 1,048,914. That is the result we have released up till today (yesterday).

On the performance of candidates so far, he said: “The candidates have not done badly from the results released so far. As soon as the last person finishes writing the last paper today (yesterday), we will upload additional over 30,406 results before midnight.”

Oloyede, also disclosed that JAMB’s portal for registration had not closed, adding that it will finally close its registration portal on May 28.

He said that he got the mandate from the Senate few weeks ago to increase the UTME registration period by one month, which according to him will elapse on May 28.

“As I speak, we have registered additional 1,100 candidates,” he added.

