JAMB releases 1,606,901 UTME results
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 1,606,901 results out of the 1,718, 425 that registered in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!