JAMB releases 57,000 results of the Saturday UTME

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the 57,000 candidates that wrote the examination on Saturday.

This is as racketeers have allegedly duped some of the candidates by selling fake examination questions they tagged, ‘origi’ for N200,000 which JAMB latter discovered that the questions were the JAMB questions in 1984.

Speaking to journalists after monitoring the examination on Monday, the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed that the result of UTME that was taken on Saturday by over 57,000 candidates had been released.

He also said that the examination could not go on at the Lagos State University of Technology, LAUTECH because of the ongoing strike in the institution, saying that if the strike was not called off by today (Monday), the authorities of JAMB will have no other option than to relocate the candidates to University of Ilorin which he said was the nearest centre from Ogbomosho.

Meantime, security operatives have arrested one of the “candidates”in Aba, Abia state for allegedly attacking the JAMB officials that prevented him from gaining entry into the exam centre.

The post JAMB releases 57,000 results of the Saturday UTME appeared first on Vanguard News.

