Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Releases First Batch Of UTME 2017 Results

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the first batch of candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Fabian Benjamin, head of public affairs, JAMB, made this known in a statement on Tuesday. He said the results of 742, 906 candidates who sat for the examination on Saturday …

The post JAMB Releases First Batch Of UTME 2017 Results appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.