JAMB releases results of Mock UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has released results of the Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted on Saturday.

The Head, Information and Media of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this in a telephone interview on Thursday in Lagos that 150,000 candidates registered for the mock examination nationwide.

The examination was initially scheduled to hold on April 8 but was postponed to April 29 due to some hitches.

Benjamin said the results of the mock examination had been uploaded to the board’s website.

“We have finished marking the scripts and uploaded the results to our website.

“We call on all candidates that participated in the examination to check on their results on our website.

“However, these results have nothing to do or add to the main examination scheduled to begin on May 13.

“So, we will not want those who did not participate in the mock to entertain any fear, because it will not take anything away from the main examination.

“We also want to inform all our stakeholders that registration for this 2017 UTME will officially close by 12.00 midnight of May 5.

“No fewer than 1.7 million candidates have so far registered for the examination, and by 12 midnight of May 5, JAMB website for registration will be closed,’’ he said.

Benjamin enjoined candidates who registered for the examination to get themselves ready and improve on their computer skills.

633 centres will be used nationwide for the main UTME starting on May 13.

