JAMB releases UTME results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of 1,048,911 candidates from the 1,648,429, who have so far sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examination.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede spoke to reporters in Lagos at JKK CBT Centre Ilupeju yesterday, after an assessment of centres where the examinations were held in the state.

He described most of the Computer Based Test Centres (CBT) as ‘mushroom’ centres with no capacity to conduct the examinations.

Oloyede added that registration would go on till tomorrow as directed by the National Assembly.

The JAMB Registrar said the additional 1,100 candidates, who registered after the board reopened its portal following the National Assembly’s directive, would write their examinations later.

He said the examinations held so far were standard. Oloyede noted that though the board considered reducing the N5,500 registration package, it, however, rescinded the decision when it discovered that candidates were paying over N18,000 and more to fraudsters to circumvent standard.

Oloyede promised that most of the private CBT centres will not be allowed from next year to conduct the examination.

He described 70 per cent of them as extortionists for collecting N15,000 to register each candidate instead of the N5,500 official rate.

Oloyede said investigations revealed that most of the private CBT centres deliberately conned unsuspecting candidates.

He added that some of them were established just to make money as against offering value.

