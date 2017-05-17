JAMB Releases UTME Results For 742,906 Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results for the first batch of candidates in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is even as the apex exam body directed candidates in Ogbomoso to print notifications of their new examination centres from their email addresses.

The Head, Public Affairs, JAMB, Mr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday said that the results of 742, 906 candidates who sat for the examination on Saturday and Monday was released within 24 hours.

“Candidates are to check their email addresses or visit the board’s website for the results. A total of 742, 906 candidates sat for the examination on Saturday and Monday. Another 401,292 candidates are expected to join them today, raising the number to 1, 144, 198 out of 1, 718,425.”

The spokesman added that the candidates, who have been posted to nearby towns such as Saki, Ago-Amodu and Ibadan are to sit for the examination between Thursday and Saturday at the new locations.

Recall, on Monday, some students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso had prevented candidates who were posted to the school to write the 2017 UTME from entering the premises or gain access to the examination centres in the school.

Meanwhile, the JAMB has said that it is monitoring the ongoing UTME through its central Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the country.

The post JAMB Releases UTME Results For 742,906 Candidates appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

