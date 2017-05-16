JAMB: Students buy fake UTME questions for N200,000 – Oloyede

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the 57,000 candidates that wrote the examination on Saturday.

This is as racketeers have allegedly duped some of the candidates by selling fake examination questions they tagged, ‘origi’ for N200,000 which JAMB latter discovered that the questions were the JAMB questions in 1984.

Meantime, security operatives have arrested one of the “candidates”in Aba, Abia state for allegedly attacking the JAMB officials that prevented him from gaining entry into the exam centre.

But Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah has commended the conduct of the 2017 UTME, saying that with the conduct, subsequent ones will be excellent.

Speaking to journalists after monitoring the examination on Monday, the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed that the result of UTME that was taken on Saturday by over 57,000 candidates had been released.

He also said that the examination could not go on at the Lagos State University of Technology, LAUTECH because of the ongoing strike in the institution, saying that if the strike was not called off by today (Monday), the authorities of JAMB will have no other option than to relocate the candidates to University of Ilorin which he said was the nearest centre from Ogbomosho.

According to him, “For me, I believe everything is going on well, we are monitoring what is going on except for the person that was said to have attacked our staff in Aba, Abia State this morning.

“The security agencies have taken care of that, except for that, I have not heard anything. He was arrested. He claimed to be a candidate, maybe he had been duped somewhere by somebody and getting there, you know some of these people going about telling people that they can give them questions.

Fake questions sell for N200,000

“Even this morning somebody sent me questions, they call it “origi” and he bought it for N200,000 and when I saw it, it was our questions in 1984 and he just put 2017 on it and he started selling it and people were buying. So if people are corrupt, I won’t have any sympathy if they are extorted by corrupt people like themselves.

“So, they are just being wise, they went into past questions of JAMB and just changed the heading to 2017, somebody sent text to me and said I have all the questions and I said send them to me and I checked I just laughed because non of that was on our questions.

“So, what people are just doing is that they are making money because people are gullible. We are pleading to people to please just do everything according to the rules, no cutting of corner will work with JAMB, so it will not work and that is why so many of them are disappointed.”

Releases results

He further said, “The result for the Saturday has come out and the performance is not too bad but at least we are sure that that is the performance now ratter than thinking that you can get result one way or the other.”

The JAMB Registrar said that about 400,000 students wrote the Monday UTME and that the board would conclude the examination in some states on Monday, while some states will continue till Thursday and Friday, adding, “but by Friday we should be over to face the foreign students.”

He said, “We have rounded off in some parts of Abia, we have rounded off in some parts of Bauchi, we have rounded off even Niger but we will go on in Kebbi, we will go on in Lagos till tomorrow then Oyo will go for four days but where we have sufficient number of CBT centres like Delta, they are complaining that they are not fully utilised, we are going to engage them to make them fully utilised the year round.

Strike in LAUTECH

“We understand that there is a sort of strike either by staff or by students in LAUTECH and we have two of our centres there, so, arrangements are being made to transfer the students because there are no private CBT centre in Ogbomosho.

“Because Ilorin is closer to Ogbomosho than Ibadan so we believe it is better for us to take the students from Ogbomosho to Ilorin rather than taking them to Ibadan of Oyo.

“What we are going to do is that we have passed the appropriate message that if the staff or students do not call off their strike in Ogbomosho today, by tomorrow we will reschedule all our registered candidates there to Ilorin and the University of Ilorin has accepted to accommodate them in terms of taking their examination.

“It is not our fault, we didn’t know they will go on strike, it is not good to go on strike. That is why we have said that we are destroying this country with strike. You are free to disagree, but the disagreement should not go to the level of destroying our collective tomorrow, that is where my problem lies with those who are strike hungers.

“If some people that were before us had destroyed us, we wouldn’t be where we are. So we are free to disagree with government but we should not destroy the future of Nigeria simply because we are going on strike.”

Speaking after monitoring the examination, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anwukah said, “Everything is in place and the exercise is going on well, exceptionally well. Based on what I have seen, the examination is going on well and if we can factor in into what we are doing today, I think it will be excellent from now on.”

