Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Subject Combination, UTME, O’level and DE Requirements for Economics

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

This page aims to show you the subject combinations needed to study Economics in Nigeria. Also, you will see the JAMB UTME requirements, O’Level requirements, Direct Entry (DE) requirements and other information you require to successfully gain admission to study Economics. Recommended: See List of Universities that Offer Economics in Nigeria Subject Combination / JAMB UTME Requirements In UTME, please note that English Language …

The post JAMB Subject Combination, UTME, O’level and DE Requirements for Economics appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.