JAMB Tells Candidates To Check E-Mails For CBT Centres ‘Notification’ As UTME Starts On Saturday

Ahead of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled to commence on Saturday, May 13, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) has advised candidates to check their e-mails for notification of their examination centres.

This disclosure was made by JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Thursday in Lagos.

Benjamin said the advice became imperative because of agitations by some candidates over non-communication on their examination centres by the board to them, less than 72 hours to the commencement of the all Computer Based Test.

He said that the board commenced issuance of notification of examination centres through candidates’ e-mail addresses nationwide since Monday.

He said: “Candidates are urged to note that the board had sent their notification to their e-mail addresses for them to go ahead and re-print. “They can also visit any accredited CBT centre and re-print or log in with their e-mail addresses or registration numbers on our website, http://www.jamb.org.ng, www.jamb.org.ng, to re-print their notification which has their examination schedules. “Candidates are, however, are not to pay more than N100 in these accredited CBT centres for this re-printing.’’

JAMB said that preparations for the smooth conduct of the examination had been concluded with all necessary logistics in place.

NAN reports that no less than 1.7 million candidates are expected to participate in the examination in 633 centres nationwide.

