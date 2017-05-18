Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB to introduce new registration process for 2018 UTME

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said the board may introduce a new mode of registration in 2018 to checkmate fraudsters. Oloyede stated this during a news conference on Thursday in Lagos. He also said any Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate defrauded by con men, did not […]

JAMB to introduce new registration process for 2018 UTME

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.