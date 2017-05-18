JAMB to introduce new registration process for 2018 UTME

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said the board may introduce a new mode of registration in 2018 to checkmate fraudsters. Oloyede stated this during a news conference on Thursday in Lagos. He also said any Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate defrauded by con men, did not […]

