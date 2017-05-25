JAMB To Investigate Candidates With High Scores

This would come as sad news to some as JAMB has decided to go over CCTV footage of students who scored high marks in the recently concluded exams. In a statement, Jamb head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin expressed his belief that doing such would enable JAMB to detect actual exam malpractice. He …

The post JAMB To Investigate Candidates With High Scores appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

