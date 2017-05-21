JAMB to watch UTME video footages to uncover cheats
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will watch recordings of proceedings in its Closed Circuit Camera Televisions (CCTVs) during the just-concluded Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Sunday, expressed confidence that such would enable it to detect where there were […]
