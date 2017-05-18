Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB UTME Examination Today 18th May 2017 – Candidates Share Your Experience

Posted on May 18, 2017

By now most of the candidates participating in the ongoing JAMB 2017 exam today, May 18th, 2017 must have concluded their examination.

This is a thread for you to share your experiences concerning the examination today.

– Did you come across most of the questions shared here by those that wrote the exam previously?
– What is your experience with the on-screen calculator like?
-Was there any technical issue you personally encountered during the examination and how was it resolved?
– What are the things you think are out of place or commendable in this year’s UTME?

Share all of your experiences on the comment box. Remember to keep it as vivid as possible.

