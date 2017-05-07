Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB: UTME exams begin Saturday May 13, record 1.7million apply

Posted on May 7, 2017

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded the sale of 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms, recording over 1.7 million applications. The exams will begin on Saturday May 13, 2017. This is contained in a statement on Sunday by JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin. The Board urged Nigerians to have trust in its […]

