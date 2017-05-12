JAMB UTME not postponed – Registrar

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has stated that the UTME examination scheduled for May 13 has not been postponed. He made the clarification in a chat with newsmen on Friday in Abuja. Oloyede therefore appealed to candidates to ignore such rumors, adding that candidates should not fail to sit for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

