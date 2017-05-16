Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB warns UTME candidates against fake questions

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has alleged that some syndicate groups are selling past question papers of the United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for N200,000. Oloyede warned candidates against falling victims to the fraudsters, who also claimed to have prepared answers to the examination questions. He stated this […]

JAMB warns UTME candidates against fake questions

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.