JAMB: Why Imo remains number one in UTME applications – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, says the state maintains its record as the highest in Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, applications due to his free education programme. Okorocha spoke in reaction to figures released by Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, which showed that Imo State again topped applications for the 2017 JAMB Unified […]

JAMB: Why Imo remains number one in UTME applications – Okorocha

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

