‘JAMB will watch CCTV examination footages to sanction cheats’ – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
'JAMB will watch CCTV examination footages to sanction cheats'
Guardian (blog)
The board's Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that such would enable it to detect where there actually examination malpractices. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!