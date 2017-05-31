JAMB withholds 76,925 results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 1,606,901 results out of the 1,718,425 that registered in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, told a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday that the remaining 80,889 candidates results would be released soon, but 76,925 have been deliberately […]

JAMB withholds 76,925 results

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

