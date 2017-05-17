Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MPs gun for Aguma, SABC directors – Citizen

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

MPs gun for Aguma, SABC directors
Citizen
MPs were also eager to hear about the 'bail-out' government would have to provide the SABC as its cash flow woes continue. South African Broadcasting Corporation (CFO) chief financial officer James Aguma landed in hot water with MPs on Wednesday as …
SABC awarded irregular contract to stop irregular expenditure, say Scopa MPsMail & Guardian

all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.