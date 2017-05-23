James Bond Actor Dies At 89
James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore has died. The actor died at the age of 89.
The former bond’s star died in Switzerland at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer. His family made the announcement via the actor’s official Twitter account which read:
“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”
