James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89

Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore has died in Switzerland at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer, his family has announced. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. “We are all devastated,’’ his three children said in a statement.

