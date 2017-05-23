Pages Navigation Menu

James Bond Actor, Roger Moore Dies At 89

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died aged 89, his family has announced. He acted as the famous spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me, BBC News reports. Sir Roger’s family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died after…

