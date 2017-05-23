Pages Navigation Menu

Roger Moore, Who Played James Bond 007 Times, Dies – New York Times

Posted on May 23, 2017


Roger Moore, Who Played James Bond 007 Times, Dies
Roger Moore, the dapper British actor who brought tongue-in-cheek humor to the James Bond persona in seven films, eclipsing his television career, which had included starring roles in at least five series, died on Tuesday in Switzerland. He was 89.
