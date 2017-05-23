Roger Moore, Who Played James Bond 007 Times, Dies – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Roger Moore, Who Played James Bond 007 Times, Dies
New York Times
Roger Moore, the dapper British actor who brought tongue-in-cheek humor to the James Bond persona in seven films, eclipsing his television career, which had included starring roles in at least five series, died on Tuesday in Switzerland. He was 89.
Critic's Notebook: Roger Moore Was More Than Just a Starchy Old Smoothie
Famous actor Sir Roger Moore 'James Bond' dies at the age of 89
Roger Moore Was the Best Bond
