Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

James Rodriguez transfer: Man United agree deal with Real Madrid star – Daily Star

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

James Rodriguez transfer: Man United agree deal with Real Madrid star
Daily Star
The Red Devils will finish outside of the top four for a second successive season, and their hopes of securing Champions League football in 2017/18 rests on them winning the Europa League final later this month against Ajax. Mourinho will be hoping the …
Chelsea set to rival Man Utd in the James Rodriguez battle: Real Madrid name their priceExpress.co.uk
James Rodriguez Fee Reportedly Set at €75M Amid Manchester United RumoursBleacher Report
James Rodriguez's agreement with Manchester United to be announced after Real Madrid's final league tieInternational Business Times UK
The Peoples Person –The Sun
all 62 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.