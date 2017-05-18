Jamie Vardy has no regrets over sticking with Leicester City – Sports Mole
Sports Mole
Jamie Vardy has no regrets over sticking with Leicester City
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has insisted that he is glad he stuck with the club and has urged his teammates to do likewise this summer. The England international was the subject of a £20m bid by Arsenal last year, which he turned down out of …
