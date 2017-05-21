Jan Vertonghen Discusses How Tottenham Can Improve Next Season

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has called on his side to improve their away form next season.

The North-London side were arguably one of the standout performers of the season, but still fell short of eventual winners Chelsea who claimed the title with two games to spare.

Though Mauricio Pochettino’s side were unbeaten at White Hart Lane all season, their away form was not as impressive, and they end the season having not beaten a top-six side on their travels.

“Why we fell short is obviously a difficult question to answer. I think we had a run in October, November, where we didn’t win in a series of games, and that obviously hurt us at the end of the season,” said the centre-back, according to Sky Sports News.

“We also didn’t win an away game against a top-six team all season, so you can always improve there, and I think we will. We will learn a lot from this year; obviously, we have this unbelievable home record, which we can count on, and we want to build an away record as well.

“I think this year we had a couple of injuries that weren’t very helpful for us, a couple injured for maybe four to eight weeks, Harry [Kane] and Toby Alderweireld in particular, but the guys who came in did very well. If this squad stays the same into next year I will be very happy.”

